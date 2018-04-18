Home / Entertainment News

Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut'

The singer is mom to son Future Zahir and daughter Sienna Princess.
By Annie Martin  |  April 18, 2018 at 10:29 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Ciara shared a photo Tuesday of her son's new mohawk haircut.

The 32-year-old singer said in an Instagram post that 3-year-old Future Zahir was "so happy" to fulfill his "dream" of getting a mohawk.

"That Feeling After Your #FirstCut!" Ciara captioned a photo of Future striking a pose.

"His Mohawk Dream Finally Came To Life!" she said. "He was so happy. The next morning he asked 'Is my hair cut still here?'"

Ciara shares Future with ex-fiancé Future, and is also parent to 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson. She shared a photo with Wilson and her two kids this month following Easter.

"1st Family #Easter," the star wrote at the time.

Ciara, who last released the album Jackie in May 2015, said in an interview with People in March that she's been working on new music since Sienna's birth.

"I am super excited," the singer said. "I feel like a little kid all over again, like when I made my first album."

"It's been so much fun making that record," she added. "I started making a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna and I was dancing around, my big belly and all. It's just been really special so I can't wait for the time to share it with the fans."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo
Amy Roloff returns from 'fun' cruise with Chris Marek Amy Roloff returns from 'fun' cruise with Chris Marek
Kate Hudson's baby bump gets 'hugs' from Steven Tyler Kate Hudson's baby bump gets 'hugs' from Steven Tyler
Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Conan O'Brien Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Conan O'Brien
NeNe Leakes rejects Kim Zolciak's apology: 'Please file a lawsuit' NeNe Leakes rejects Kim Zolciak's apology: 'Please file a lawsuit'