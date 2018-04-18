Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut'

April 18 (UPI) -- Ciara shared a photo Tuesday of her son's new mohawk haircut.

The 32-year-old singer said in an Instagram post that 3-year-old Future Zahir was "so happy" to fulfill his "dream" of getting a mohawk.

"That Feeling After Your #FirstCut!" Ciara captioned a photo of Future striking a pose.

"His Mohawk Dream Finally Came To Life!" she said. "He was so happy. The next morning he asked 'Is my hair cut still here?'"

Ciara shares Future with ex-fiancé Future, and is also parent to 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson. She shared a photo with Wilson and her two kids this month following Easter.

"1st Family #Easter," the star wrote at the time.

Ciara, who last released the album Jackie in May 2015, said in an interview with People in March that she's been working on new music since Sienna's birth.

"I am super excited," the singer said. "I feel like a little kid all over again, like when I made my first album."

"It's been so much fun making that record," she added. "I started making a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna and I was dancing around, my big belly and all. It's just been really special so I can't wait for the time to share it with the fans."