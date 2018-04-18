Katie Holmes posts photo of Suri on her 12th birthday

April 18 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes is celebrating her daughter's 12th birthday.

The 39-year-old actress marked the occasion by sharing a sweet snapshot of Suri, her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Wednesday on Instagram.

The black and white photo shows Suri wearing a "Happy Birthday" tiara and bows in her hair. The pre-teen appears bundled up in a shirt and jacket.

Holmes captioned the picture with a number of heart emojis. The post had received over 39,000 likes as of Wednesday morning, with many remarking on Suri's resemblance to Holmes in the comments.

"Wow, looks just like her mama :)," one person wrote.

"Happy birthday pretty girl!! you look just like mommy!" another added.

💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

Holmes said in an interview with Today.com in March that her goal with Suri is to bring up a "good human."

"I do a lot to put perspective on life. We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness," the star shared.

"I don't over-gift. I don't inundate my child with a lot of things," she added. "We're trying to raise good humans and some days we're better at it than others. You don't always get treats."

Holmes split from Cruise in 2012 after five years of marriage and has since been linked to Jamie Foxx. She will next appear in the movie Ocean's 8, which stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.