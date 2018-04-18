Home / Entertainment News

Claire Danes expecting baby No. 2: 'I am pregnant'

The actress already shares 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael with husband Hugh Dancy.
By Annie Martin  |  April 18, 2018 at 10:45 AM
April 18 (UPI) -- Claire Danes is pregnant with baby No. 2.

The 39-year-old American actress confirmed on Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show that she's having another child with her husband, British actor Hugh Dancy.

"I am pregnant," Danes told host Howard Stern. "I'm seriously preggo ... I'm deep into my second trimester."

"This was planned," she later added. "We've been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened."

Danes declined to announce her unborn baby's sex. She already shares 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael with Dancy.

"I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now," the star told Elle after her son's birth.

"When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it," she explained. "I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act."

Danes plays Carrie Mathison on the Showtime series Homeland, which will come to a close April 29 after a seven-season run. Dancy is known for portraying Will Graham on Hannibal and Cal Roberts on The Path.

