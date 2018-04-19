Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at Billboard Latin Music Awards

April 19 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will debut a new song at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards this month.

Billboard reported as much Thursday after Telemundo announced the 48-year-old singer will perform at the annual awards show.

Telemundo said in a press release that Lopez will give a "special performance" at the ceremony April 26 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The awards show will air live on Telemundo beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Sofia Reyes are among the other performers. Maná will also perform and receive the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lopez confirmed in an interview with Latina magazine in February that she was working on a new single with Cardi B.

"I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B," she said. "I do have a record coming out with her and it's coming out soon. The name of the song is 'Dinero.'"

Lopez further teased the song in an Instagram post Thursday, tagging Cardi B and music producer DJ Khaled.

"Tell @iamcardib and @djkhaled Khaled I'm on my way... gonna get this #DINERO," she wrote.