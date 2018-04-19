Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams is engaged

April 19 (UPI) -- Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams is engaged.

The 37-year-old singer said in an interview with People published Thursday that she said yes to her boyfriend, pastor and pro sports chaplain Chad Johnson, in March after a year of dating.

Johnson, who has served as chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers, proposed to Williams with a five-carat engagement ring. The couple plan to marry at an intimate, black-tie wedding in the summer.

"Think James Bond-meets-Midsummer Night's Dream -- with a little hood in it," Johnson told the magazine.

"It's gonna be very traditional," he added. "We're doing black-tie. We want it to be small and intimate and very private."

Williams confirmed news of her engagement in a tweet Thursday.

"That time I got engaged March 21st and @people is telling y'all alllll about it!! Thank you @people and @nelson_jeff!!!" she wrote.

Williams told People Johnson has the approval of former Destiny's Child members Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles. She gushed about her fiance in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me!" the star captioned a photo of of herself after a concert.

"I've waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!!" she said. "I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!! #HoldOn #LoveIsComing."