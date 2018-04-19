Kylie Jenner's daughter smiles in new Snapchat videos

April 19 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner's daughter is all smiles in a series of new Snapchat videos.

Jenner, 20, shared adorable clips of Stormi, her 11-week-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, following an outing Wednesday.

"Hello, pretty girl," the television personality coos in one of the videos. "I love you. I love you!"

Another clip shows Jenner using a mouse and bubble filter on Stormi. The infant smiles up at Jenner as the star gives her a kiss.

"I love you!" the new mom says.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 18, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Jenner recounted her day with Stormi in a final video.

"We went outside. What else did we do?" she says as her daughter smiles.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 18, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February following months of speculation about Jenner's pregnancy. The couple enjoyed a date night at the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves game Wednesday in Scott's hometown of Houston, according to People.

TMZ reported Jenner and Scott visited Houston earlier this month to introduce Stormi to Scott's family. Sources told E! News the 25-year-old rapper is enjoying fatherhood.

"[Travis is] working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn't," an insider said. "He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."