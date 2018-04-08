Home / Entertainment News / TV

CBS renews 'Mom' for Season 6

By Karen Butler  |  April 8, 2018 at 2:36 PM
April 8 (UPI) -- Mom, the sitcom starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris, has been renewed for a sixth season.

With an ensemble that includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner, the show is about two generations of a family recovering from substance-abuse problems.

Season 5 is airing now on CBS Thursdays. Season 6 is to air in 2018-19.

"Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better."

