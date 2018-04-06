Everyone tries to move on in 'Affair' teaser

April 6 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney's Helen is seen asking someone, "Who couldn't you live without?" in the new Season 4 teaser for The Affair.

The person's face isn't shown in the 30-second clip for the fourth season, which is to begin June 17.

Starring longtime castmates Dominic West, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson, the drama is about the romance that destroyed two marriages and the crime that drew the parties together again. Joining the ensemble for the upcoming episodes are Sanaa Lathan, Ramon Rodriguez, Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving and Phoebe Tonkin.

"Season 4 finds Noah, Helen, Alison and Cole in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they're ready and willing to leave the past behind for good -- with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," explained a news release from Showtime announcing the trailer.

Playwright and writer/producer Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi created the series. Treem, who is also the showrunner, and Levi serve as executive producers.