Candice Bergen shares first photo from set of 'Murphy Brown' revival

By Karen Butler  |  April 7, 2018 at 8:48 AM
| License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Candice Bergen shared on Instagram the first photo from the set of the revival of her newsroom sitcom Murphy Brown.

"MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," the actress captioned an image of her with her fellow Murphy Brown veterans Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, as well as series creator Diane English and newcomer Nik Dodani, who will play Pat, the director of social media for the show's news program.

The show about broadcast journalists in Washington, D.C., initially ran 1988-98. CBS announced in January it is bringing it back for 13 episodes, with most of the original cast returning.

