BBC America renews 'Killing Eve' ahead of Season 1 premiere

April 6 (UPI) -- BBC America has renewed its Sandra Oh-Jodie Comer thriller Killing Eve for a second season before the first season premieres on the cable network Sunday.

Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, the series is written and produced by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is about an assassin and the government agent determined to bring her to justice.

"This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible -- for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere," Sarah Barnett, the network's president, said in a statement Thursday.