WGN America orders Season 2 of 'Pure' ahead of Season 1 debut

April 6 (UPI) -- WGN America announced it has ordered a second season of Pure before Season 1 of the crime drama has debuted.

The show follows Noah Funk, "a newly elected Mennonite pastor, who is determined to rid his community of the scourge of drugs and its nefarious ties to a trans-border smuggling alliance with ruthless, Mexican cocaine cartels," a synopsis said. "Just when he thinks he's won, Noah and his wife Anna are thrust headlong into a desperate world of violence, greed, and betrayal."

Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley as the Funks, the show is scheduled to begin production in Nova Scotia later this spring, with a premiere date in early 2019 still to be determined.

"Pure is a stand-out, scripted drama series with powerful characters and intense conflict in a very unique world," Gavin Harvey, the cable network's president, said in a statement Thursday. "We are fully committed to this riveting series and knew we wanted to extend the story before the first episode even hits our air."

"We're so excited for Pure to debut on WGN America and thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the Funks' story for another season," added showrunner Michael Amo.