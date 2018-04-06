Jordan Peele to produce Lorena Bobbitt docuseries for Amazon

April 6 (UPI) -- Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 2017's Get Out, is producing a four-part documentary series about Lorena Bobbitt for Amazon Prime.

Director Joshua Rofé is to tell the story from Bobbitt's perspective. Lorena's debut is timed to the 25th anniversary of the high-profile case for which she is infamous.

Bobbitt was found innocent by reason of insanity for attacking her husband John, cutting off his penis while he slept and tossing it in a field from a moving car in 1993. The organ was surgically reattached in an apparently successful operation that allowed John Bobbitt to later appear in X-rated movies.

The couple divorced in 1995 after six years of marriage.

"Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project. Lorena reframes Lorena Bobbitt's story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong," Heather Schuster, head of unscripted at Amazon Originals, said in a statement Thursday.

"Our hope for this series is to give viewers pause when the next scandal of the moment is presented to us as macabre entertainment. Often, there's profound pain and trauma just beneath the surface of stories like Lorena's," added Rofé.

"When we hear the name 'Bobbitt' we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle. With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena's story and we're honored to help her tell it," Peele remarked.