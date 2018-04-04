Jennifer Lopez drama 'Shades of Blue' to end with Season 3

April 4 (UPI) -- NBC announced Wednesday that Brooklyn cop drama Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, will end with its third season.

The show's final 10 episodes were scheduled to begin airing June 17. The ensemble cast includes Drea de Matteo, Warren Kole, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker and Sarah Jeffery.

"I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character -- a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother," Lopez said in a statement.

"Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it -- the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!"

The final chapter is about to begin.



Season 3 of #ShadesofBlue premieres Sunday, June 17 at 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Y924WpRKy4 — Shades of Blue (@nbcshadesofblue) April 4, 2018

"We are very proud that this remarkable series attracted iconic stars like the incomparable Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta to broadcast television," added Lisa Katz, co-president of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. "We are so grateful for all the hard work and dedication of [showrunner] Jack Orman and his incredible producers as well as the entire cast and crew."