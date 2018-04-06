The CW to air Kristin Kreuk's legal drama 'Burden of Truth'

April 6 (UPI) -- Smallville and Beauty and the Beast alum Kristin Kreuk is to return to The CW this summer in the legal drama Burden of Truth.

The cable network said in a news release Kreuk is a producer on the show and plays the role of "a big city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls."

The U.S. premiere date for the 10-episode, first season is expected to be announced at a later time.

Co-starring Peter Mooney, Alex Carter, Benjamin Ayres, Nicola Correia-Damude, Meegwun Fairbrother and Star Slade, the show previously aired this winter on the CBC in Canada.