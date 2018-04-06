Home / Entertainment News / TV

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade land new HGTV special

By Annie Martin  |  April 6, 2018 at 1:19 PM
April 6 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have landed a new HGTV special.

The 45-year-old actress and 36-year-old NBA player will complete a major home renovation on the TV special All-Star Flip, HGTV announced in a news release Thursday.

The half-hour special will follow the couple as they buy, overhaul and flip a fixer-upper in an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood. The proceeds of the home's sale will go to charity.

"Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I've been a little real-estate obsessed," Union said in a statement. "It took a while, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house."

"And we're doing it to raise money for charity," Wade added. "So how could I say no?"

All-Star Flip will air April 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Union and Wade confirmed news of the special in Instagram posts Thursday.

"Taking my recent real estate obsession to the next level and getting our hands dirty," Union captioned a photo of herself with the Miami Heat player. "See you April 12th at 9:30pm on @hgtv when @dwyanewade and I renovate a fixer upper for charity! Teamwork baby!"

"Ok ok. On April 12th we will see what we got! @gabunion @hgtv," Wade wrote.

Union is known for the films Think Like a Man and The Birth of a Nation, and plays Mary Jane Paul on the BET series Being Mary Jane. Wade returned to the Miami Heat in February after playing for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

