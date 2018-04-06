Kylie Jenner enjoys walk with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi

April 6 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner enjoyed a walk with her family Thursday.

The 20-year-old television personality posted photos on Instagram Stories from her stroll with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and "sleepy" 2-month-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner shared a picture of Stormi gazing up from her stroller. She kept her baby girl warm and occupied with a pink blanket, pacifier and stuffed toy.

"walk w mommy and daddy," the star captioned the snapshot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a photo of Stormi dozing off.

"Sleepy Stormi," she wrote.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter Feb. 1 following months of speculation about the star's pregnancy. E! News reported this month the couple are stronger than ever and loving parenthood.

"[Travis] can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her," a source said. "He's working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."

"They also are making time to get out just the two of them and Kylie appreciates and enjoys that," another insider added.

Jenner shared her first selfies with Stormi on Instagram in March. Her sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed daughter Chicago West in January, posted a family photo with Kanye West and their three kids Wednesday.