Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan deny rumors about split

April 6 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are denying rumors about their highly-publicized split.

The 37-year-old actor and Dewan, also 37, said through their reps Thursday that reports about Tatum's supposed partying and flirting are untrue.

"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true," Dewan's rep told People. "The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that's the reality of the situation."

Tatum's rep also denied the actor's behavior contributed to his separation from Dewan.

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," Tatum's rep told E! News. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

Sources told E! the rumored negativity between Tatum and Dewan, who share 4-year-old daughter Everly, is "simply not the case."

"We understand that everyone is super interested in speculating on their private life and there are people who think they have an idea of the inner life of this relationship, but it's simply not the case," the insider said.

"They are lovingly deciding to continue their lives together as friends and parents of Everly because that's how their relationship has grown," the source added.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split Monday after eight years of marriage. The couple said in a joint statement that there are "no secrets or salacious events at the root of [their] decision."

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the pair said. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."