'Bachelor Winter Games' stars Clare, Benoit call off engagement

April 6 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games stars Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard have called off their engagement.

The 36-year-old American television personality and 31-year-old Canadian reality star announced their split in an Instagram post Thursday, less than two months after Beausejour-Savard's proposal on the ABC show's finale.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," the pair wrote. "We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I'm sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it's our truth."

"Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply," they said. "Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world."

Crawley got engaged to Beausejour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Games finale after reconnecting with him via phone after the show ended. Beausejour-Savard had exited the series early due to Crawley's feelings for Christian Rauch.

"She just called me and from there, it went better and better, and we spent hours and hours each and every day talking to each other," the star told People in February.

Crawley appeared on The Bachelor Season 18 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 prior to Bachelor Winter Games. Beausejour-Savard is known for competing on The Bachelorette Canada.