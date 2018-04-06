What we know about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding

April 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at a highly anticipated wedding in May.

People around the globe are looking forward to the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress saying their "I dos" next month. Here's what we know so far:

Engagement

Harry and Markle got engaged in November after more than a year of dating. The prince proposed as they were cooking dinner during a quiet night at home.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Markle told the BBC. 'It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I would barely let him finish proposing. I was like, 'Can I say yes now?'"

Wedding ceremony

Kensington Palace announced in December that Harry and Markle will marry May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The prince's father, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles received a blessing at the same chapel following a civil ceremony in 2005.

Harry and Markle's wedding ceremony will begin at noon GMT, or 7 a.m. EST. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, will conduct the service, with Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, to officiate.

Harry and Markle will take a carriage ride through Windsor after the ceremony. The procession, which begins at 8 a.m. ET, will take the couple through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in February.

Wedding reception

Harry and Markle will celebrate with their guests at a reception at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Charles will host a private reception for the couple and their close friends and family at Frogmore House later in the evening.

"They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public," Kensington Palace said.

Invitations and guests

Harry and Markle sent their wedding invitations in March. Printing and bookbinding company Banard & Westwood used English card stock and American ink for the invitations, which feature black ink, a gilded edge and the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales in gold.

Kensington Palace said Harry and Markle have invited 2,600 members of the public to participate in the ceremony. These guests will be able to view the couple's arrival at St. George's Chapel and the subsequent carriage procession.

"Around 200 guests" will attend the private reception at Frogmore House. Charles and other members of Harry's family, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and brother Prince William, are expected to attend the more intimate event.

Wedding cake and flowers

The couple have chosen British pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a spring-inspired wedding cake. The lemon elderflower cake will feature buttercream frosting and fresh flowers as decoration.

British floral designer Philippa Craddock will create the floral arrangements for the wedding ceremony. Kensington Palace said much of the foliage will be taken from the gardens of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

"Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves," the palace said.

Royal future

Harry and Markle will likely take the titles of duke and duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Elizabeth will choose the title.

Kensington Palace confirmed in November that Markle intends to become a British citizen after the wedding. The actress will retain her U.S. citizenship as she applies to become a citizen of the U.K., a process that is expected to take several years.

Markle is known for playing Rachel Zane on the USA Network series Suits, but will leave the show after Season 7. She has deleted her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and her social media accounts.