Witney Carson to return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

March 15 (UPI) -- Witney Carson will return to ABC series Dancing with the Stars.

The 24-year-old professional dancer confirmed in an Instagram comment Wednesday that she "will" appear on the reality competition following her father-in-law's death from cancer.

Carson made the remark after posting that her first house with husband Carson McAllister is a "go." One fan asked the star if she will be selling or living in the house, and if she is "still doing DWTS."

"it's a fixer upper, and yes I'll still be doing the show :)," Carson responded.

Carson had dropped out of the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour in December amid father-in-law Kevin McAllister's battle with cancer. She announced March 9 that Kevin had "passed away" the night prior.

"Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go. We're so grateful for the time we've had with him on this earth, & we know he's in a better place," the star said on Instagram.

Carson, who married her husband in January 2016, thanked fans for their support in a post Monday following Kevin's death.

"The amount of love has made my heart burst with gratitude and humility. Thank you so much for reaching out in this heartbreaking time, it means so much!" she wrote.

Carson debuted as a Dancing with the Stars pro in Season 18, and won the competition the next season. She was last partnered with actor Frankie Muniz in Season 25.