Ellen Pompeo celebrates Sarah Drew's first post-'Grey's Anatomy' role

March 15 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo is celebrating Grey's Anatomy co-star Sarah Drew's new role.

The 48-year-old actress congratulated Drew on her new pilot in a tweet Wednesday following news the 37-year-old actress will leave the ABC series after Season 14.

"Leave it 2 @sarahdrew our hearts we're breaking for her one minute & the next she's making us smile as wide as the ocean. #warriorprincess," she wrote.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Drew will star with Michelle Hurd in a reboot of the CBS series Cagney & Lacey. Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff and stars Jason Winston George and Camila Luddington also congratulated Drew on the gig.

"This is thrilling. We are so happy for you @sarahdrew and can't wait to watch!!!" Vernoff tweeted.

"Congrats @sarahdrew! Gonna go from seeing your face every day at #GreysAnatomy to watching your work once a week on #cagneyandlacey #MuchLove," George wrote. "Working with another great actor and friend @ItsMichelleHurd. Congrats to you, too, Michelle!"

"I am SOOOOOOOOO excited for this and cannot WAIT to watch!!!!!!!" Luddington added.

Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, responded to "angry" fans Sunday following news of Drew's impending exit. Pompeo said Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who will also depart after Season 14, "would not approve of all this nastiness."

"They both are super shiny happy people," she said of Drew and Capshaw, who portray April Kepner and Arizona Robbins. "I know you're angry but you're representation couldn't be farther from who these women actually are."