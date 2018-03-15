Catelynn Lowell shares inspiring post after rehab: 'I am enough'

March 15 (UPI) -- Catelynn Lowell shared an inspiring post Wednesday following her return from rehab in February.

The 26-year-old television posted a quote from blogger Molly Mahar after seeking treatment for mental health issues following a miscarriage.

"I AM ENOUGH," the post reads. "I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I'm not afraid of the truth."

"I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough. I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I made a lot of mistakes," the post concludes.

❤️👌🏻😘💪🏻 A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Lowell returned home Feb. 26 after checking into rehab in January for a third time. She praised her husband, Tyler Baltierra, for his support in a post Monday.

"He really is amazing and my number one supporter," the star tweeted. "he's my best friend and my lover #Soulmates #iLoveYou."

Lowell, who stars on the MTV series Teen Mom OG, previously sought treatment in December after experiencing suicidal thoughts after her miscarriage. The show's Feb. 26 episode confirmed her miscarriage.