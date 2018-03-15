Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kailyn Lowry posts nude photo on her 26th birthday

By Annie Martin  |  March 15, 2018 at 10:40 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry was feeling sexy and empowered on her 26th birthday.

The 26-year-old television personality celebrated her 26th year by sharing a picture in her "birthday suit" on Instagram.

The black and white photo shows Lowry smiling as she strikes a seated pose. The star said the picture was taken by friend and photographer Wendy Darling.

"Birthday suit for the birthday girl," she captioned the snapshot. "[photo] by @wendydarlingphotography #naked #lovetheskinyourein #boudoir #birthday #womenempowerment #curvesaresexy #mom."

Fans wished Lowry a happy birthday and praised the photo in the comments.

"I wish I had your body you look so good!" one person wrote.

"Your absolutely beautiful I love your confidence," another added.

Lowry, who welcomed her third child in August, had backed out of plastic surgery in January. She said in a series of tweets that she decided to not go through with a planned breast augmentation and liposuction.

"I won't lie to y'all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don't want to go through with it," the star told her followers.

"When i get home I'll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she said. "Damned if i do and damned if i don't."

Trending Stories
Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71 Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71
Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama
Famous birthdays for March 15: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will.i.am Famous birthdays for March 15: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will.i.am
WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon