Kailyn Lowry posts nude photo on her 26th birthday

March 15 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry was feeling sexy and empowered on her 26th birthday.

The 26-year-old television personality celebrated her 26th year by sharing a picture in her "birthday suit" on Instagram.

The black and white photo shows Lowry smiling as she strikes a seated pose. The star said the picture was taken by friend and photographer Wendy Darling.

"Birthday suit for the birthday girl," she captioned the snapshot. "[photo] by @wendydarlingphotography #naked #lovetheskinyourein #boudoir #birthday #womenempowerment #curvesaresexy #mom."

Fans wished Lowry a happy birthday and praised the photo in the comments.

"I wish I had your body you look so good!" one person wrote.

"Your absolutely beautiful I love your confidence," another added.

Lowry, who welcomed her third child in August, had backed out of plastic surgery in January. She said in a series of tweets that she decided to not go through with a planned breast augmentation and liposuction.

"I won't lie to y'all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don't want to go through with it," the star told her followers.

"When i get home I'll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she said. "Damned if i do and damned if i don't."