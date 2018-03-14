Home / Entertainment News

Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor

By Annie Martin  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:47 PM
March 14 (UPI) -- Bristol Palin will have a big role in sister Willow Palin's wedding.

The 27-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she "cannot wait" to serve as maid of honor at Willow's wedding to Ricky Bailey.

Bristol shared a photo of the sweet way Willow, 23, asked her to be maid of honor. Willow sent her sibling a pizza with "MOH?" spelled out in olives and a gift basket containing a candle, nail polish, gourmet gummy bears and other goodies.

"it's official, i cannot wait!!" Bristol captioned the post, adding heart eyes emojis. "#MOH #1."

it’s official, i cannot wait!! 😍😍 #MOH #1 💍🥂🍾

Willow got engaged to Bailey at Rockefeller Center in New York in December. She said in an Instagram post Friday that wedding planning had "officially begun," and that she found her gown Monday in Anchorage, Ala.

"Thank you @bateaubridalboutique for making this so easy!" the bride-to-be captioned a photo of herself holding a "I said yes to the dress" sign.

Bristol and Willow are the daughters of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The pair were all smiles in a photo with 16-year-old sister Piper Palin and their dogs last week on Instagram.

home ❤️

