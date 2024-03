1 of 9 | Carlos Vives attends the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2023. The Colombian singer and songwriter will be presented with the ASCAP Founders Award. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives will be presented with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Founders Award in Miami on April 2 at El Premio ASCAP. ASCAP presents the award every year to songwriters and composers who inspire their fellow musicians. Past ASCAP Founders Awards recipients include Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Emmylou Harris, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney and Carly Simon. Advertisement

"Carlos has led a new generation of Latin artists bringing Colombian music sounds to music fans around the world," said Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman of the board and president.

Vives -- who has won 18 Latin Grammy Awards, two Grammy Awards and is in the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame -- said he is thankful for the recognition.

"It is an honor to receive an award that celebrates my career and contributions," he said. "I am looking forward to continuing to share the gift of music with new generations of songwriters and musicians."