March 1, 2024 / 12:48 PM / Updated at 1:04 PM

Liam Payne releases 'Teardrops,' new song written with JC Chasez

By Annie Martin
Liam Payne teamed up with 'N Sync member JC Chavez on the single "Teardrops." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Liam Payne teamed up with 'N Sync member JC Chavez on the single "Teardrops." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Liam Payne is back with new music.

The singer and One Direction member released the single "Teardrops" on Friday.

Payne wrote "Teardrops" with Jamie Scott and 'N Sync member JC Chasez.

The song "references the rhythmic pop of the late 90s and early 00s, talking about first heartbreaks within a relationship," according to Republic Records.

In a post on Instagram, Payne said "Teardrops" is "born from many tears, not all mine."

"I hope you love it like I do and not too many of you can relate," he told fans.

Chasez celebrated the song's release in the comments.

"Congrats my guy! Was a pleasure creating with you," he wrote.

"Teardrops" marks Payne's first new single in three years.

The singer released his debut solo album, LP1, in 2019 and the collaborative EP Midnight Hour with Alesso in 2020.

