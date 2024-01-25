Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 25, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Mel B teases Spice Girls project, talks lifelong bond

By Annie Martin
Mel B said "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Mel B said "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mel B is teasing a new project with the Spice Girls.

The 48-year-old singer and actress said on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, came to fame with fellow Spice Girls members Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) in the 1990s. The group disbanded in 2000 following Halliwell's departure in 1998.

"It is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends," Mel B said. "It's been 30 years, and I think what you go through as a group ... you are just welded together for life, because you've been through such a crazy experience."

When asked about a possible reunion, Mel B called herself "such a blabbermouth" and tried not to say too much.

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," the star said.

"What I can say is, we're definitely working on something together, all five of us," she added. "By me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

Advertisement

Mel B previously said on Sherri in January 2023 that a Spice Girls reunion was in the works but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Beckham performed the Spice Girls song "Say You'll Be There" at karaoke in July.

Read More

Latest Headlines

(G)I-dle takes the stage in 'Super Lady' music video teaser
Music // 7 minutes ago
(G)I-dle takes the stage in 'Super Lady' music video teaser
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle teased its video for "Super Lady," a song from its forthcoming album "2."
Justin Timberlake returns with 'Selfish' single, music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Justin Timberlake returns with 'Selfish' single, music video
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the song "Selfish" and announced the album "Everything I Thought It Was."
Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game
Music // 4 hours ago
Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Exes" singer Tate McRae will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in February.
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Music // 4 hours ago
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Elle King rescheduled her Friday concert following criticism of her performance at the Grand Ole Opry's Dolly Parton birthday tribute.
Tracee Ellis Ross to host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Tracee Ellis Ross to host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The High Note" actress Tracee Ellis Ross will host the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March.
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Music // 23 hours ago
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster teased its pre-release single "Stuck in the Middle" amid news Ahyeon has returned from hiatus.
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Music // 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week.
Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a new teaser for its forthcoming EP, "With You-th."
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Music // 2 days ago
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary.
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Music // 2 days ago
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A new docuseries called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will soon be streaming on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement