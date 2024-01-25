1 of 3 | Mel B said "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mel B is teasing a new project with the Spice Girls. The 48-year-old singer and actress said on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary. Advertisement

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, came to fame with fellow Spice Girls members Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) in the 1990s. The group disbanded in 2000 following Halliwell's departure in 1998.

"It is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends," Mel B said. "It's been 30 years, and I think what you go through as a group ... you are just welded together for life, because you've been through such a crazy experience."

When asked about a possible reunion, Mel B called herself "such a blabbermouth" and tried not to say too much.

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," the star said.

"What I can say is, we're definitely working on something together, all five of us," she added. "By me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

Mel B previously said on Sherri in January 2023 that a Spice Girls reunion was in the works but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Beckham performed the Spice Girls song "Say You'll Be There" at karaoke in July.