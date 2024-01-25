Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 25, 2024 / 10:07 AM

Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game

By Annie Martin
Tate McRae will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in February. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 3 | Tate McRae will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in February. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Canadian singer Tate McRae will headline the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

NHL announced in a press release Wednesday that McRae will perform during the second intermission at the event in February.

Advertisement

The NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and air at 3 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN+.

McRae was previously announced to serve as a celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, featuring Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as assistant captain.

Actor Will Arnett and singers Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé will also serve as celebrity captains.

The full lineup of performers and other details will be announced in the coming days.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

McRae is known for the singles "You Broke Me First," "You" with Regard and Troye Sivan, "10:35" with Tiësto, "Greedy" and "Exes." She released her second album, Think Later, in December.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Music // 14 minutes ago
Elle King postpones show after Grand Ole Opry backlash
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Elle King rescheduled her Friday concert following criticism of her performance at the Grand Ole Opry's Dolly Parton birthday tribute.
Tracee Ellis Ross to host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Music // 40 minutes ago
Tracee Ellis Ross to host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The High Note" actress Tracee Ellis Ross will host the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March.
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Music // 18 hours ago
BabyMonster shares 'Stuck in the Middle' mood teaser amid Ahyeon's return
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster teased its pre-release single "Stuck in the Middle" amid news Ahyeon has returned from hiatus.
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Music // 23 hours ago
Carrie Underwood to headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week.
Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a new teaser for its forthcoming EP, "With You-th."
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Music // 1 day ago
The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary.
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Music // 2 days ago
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A new docuseries called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will soon be streaming on Hulu.
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Music // 2 days ago
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel is releasing his first new pop song in 17 years.
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Music // 2 days ago
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne will perform on a greatest hits tour featuring All Time Low and Simple Plan.
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Music // 2 days ago
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Grand Ole Opry apologized after Elle King reportedly gave a "drunk" and "profane" performance during its Dolly Parton birthday tribute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement