Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game

1 of 3 | Tate McRae will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in February. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Canadian singer Tate McRae will headline the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. NHL announced in a press release Wednesday that McRae will perform during the second intermission at the event in February. Advertisement

The NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and air at 3 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN+.

McRae was previously announced to serve as a celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, featuring Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as assistant captain.

Actor Will Arnett and singers Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé will also serve as celebrity captains.

The full lineup of performers and other details will be announced in the coming days.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

McRae is known for the singles "You Broke Me First," "You" with Regard and Troye Sivan, "10:35" with Tiësto, "Greedy" and "Exes." She released her second album, Think Later, in December.