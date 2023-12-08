1 of 5 | Mariah Carey released a "Festive Lambs Edition" version of her music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey has released a new music video for her hit holiday single "All I Want for Christmas is You." The 54-year-old singer released a "Festive Lambs Edition" version of her video for the song Friday.

The Festive Lambs Edition celebrates Carey's fans, known as "lambs." The video features unseen footage from Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Carey's children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, and celebrities Miley Cyrus, Nicole Richie and Mario Lopez also appear in the video.

"The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily! To show my appreciation, here is a new video for 'All I Want for Christmas is You," Carey wrote on social media.

Carey kicked off her Merry Christmas One and All! tour Nov. 15 and will conclude the venture Dec. 17 in New York City.

The tour sees Carey perform her collection of holiday favorites, including "All I Want for Christmas is You." The song was originally released in 1994.

Carey, dubbed by some as the "Queen of Christmas," released a video in November that shows her defrosting for the holiday season.

