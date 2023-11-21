Trending
Nov. 21, 2023

Rolling Stones announce North American tour for 2024

By Annie Martin
The Rolling Stones will perform on a North American stadium tour in 2024. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Rolling Stones will perform on a North American stadium tour in 2024. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones are going on tour in 2024.

The British rock band announced a new North American stadium tour Tuesday.

The Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds kicks off April 28 in Houston and concludes July 17 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with fan pre-sales to begin Nov. 29.

The tour will see the Rolling Stones perform their most popular hits "ranging from "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction" and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds," the band said on its website.

The Rolling Stones released their album Hackney Diamonds in October. The album is the group's first album of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

Hackney Diamonds features several collaborations, including "Bite My Head Off" featuring Paul McCartney, "Get Close" and "Live by the Sword" featuring Elton John, and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

