Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 20, 2023 / 10:56 AM

Demi Lovato recruits Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel for holiday special

By Annie Martin
Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel, Tiffany Haddish and other stars will join Demi Lovato (pictured) in "A Very Demi Holiday Special" on Roku. Photo courtesy of The Roku Channel
1 of 5 | Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel, Tiffany Haddish and other stars will join Demi Lovato (pictured) in "A Very Demi Holiday Special" on Roku. Photo courtesy of The Roku Channel

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel has announced the celebrity guests for Demi Lovato's holiday special.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that JoJo, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel and other stars will join Lovato in A Very Demi Holiday Special.

Advertisement

A Very Demi Holiday Special is produced by OBB Pictures, with Lovato, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira and Todd Yasui as executive producers.

The streaming event is described as "a heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises" that "will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit."

Lovato will perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock" and other holiday songs, along with some of her hits.

"Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum previously said. "We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-a-kind Roku Original special."

Lovato is a singer and actor who most recently released Revamped, an album featuring rock remixes of their songs.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' with Mark Rylance to begin production
TV // 16 minutes ago
'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' with Mark Rylance to begin production
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light," a sequel series based on the Hilary Mantel novel, is coming to BBC and PBS Masterpiece.
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
TV // 4 hours ago
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" spinoff, "The Ones Who Live," is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC.
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 2.
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" in New York this weekend.
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
TV // 1 day ago
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sarah Gibbs and Mark Barlow told UPI that Jeremy Renner's narration of their new docu-series, "Incredible Animal Journeys," was pitch-perfect because he saw his own struggles reflected in those of the wildlife.
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
TV // 1 day ago
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic and Finn Wolfhard are among the guest stars who voice new characters in the anime series, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly.
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
TV // 2 days ago
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
TV // 3 days ago
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Showrunner Chris Black says "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" needs more than terrifying giant beasts to sustain a 10-hour television series. It also must have a compelling story and characters about whom viewers care.
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
TV // 3 days ago
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special" is set to premiere Dec. 13 on AMC+ and IFC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement