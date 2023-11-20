1 of 5 | Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel, Tiffany Haddish and other stars will join Demi Lovato (pictured) in "A Very Demi Holiday Special" on Roku. Photo courtesy of The Roku Channel

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel has announced the celebrity guests for Demi Lovato's holiday special. The streaming service said in a press release Monday that JoJo, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel and other stars will join Lovato in A Very Demi Holiday Special. Advertisement

A Very Demi Holiday Special is produced by OBB Pictures, with Lovato, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira and Todd Yasui as executive producers.

The streaming event is described as "a heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises" that "will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit."

Lovato will perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock" and other holiday songs, along with some of her hits.

"Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum previously said. "We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-a-kind Roku Original special."

Lovato is a singer and actor who most recently released Revamped, an album featuring rock remixes of their songs.

