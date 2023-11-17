Trending
Nov. 17, 2023

'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13

By Karen Butler
"In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special" is set to air Dec. 13. Hamlin is pictured here with his niece and co-star, chef Renee Guilbault. Photo courtesy of AMC+
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special is set to premiere Dec. 13 on AMC+ and IFC.

Hamlin will appear alongside his niece, chef Renee Guilbault.

"Shot in Hamlin's home kitchen, the 30-minute cooking show is a unique combination of cooking, dinner party, and documentary ... all with a dash of comedy and 'feels' along the way," AMC said in a press release.

"It arrives just in time for the holidays as the duo prepares a festive meal, putting their own spin on classic beef bourguignon, and celebrates the labor of love that is holiday cooking."

Guests will include Hamlin's wife, actress Lisa Rinna, saxophone great Kenny G, Hamlin's daughter model, Delilah Hamlin, Hamlin's son model and actor, Dimitri Hamlin and others.

The special will be a preview for a five-episode series called In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin set to debut in May.

Best known for his roles in LA Law and Clash of the Titans, Harry Hamlin now stars in the AMC drama, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

"I'm passionate about a lot of things... acting, non-radioactive fusion energy, Lisa Rinna's lips, and of course, my Bolognese sauce! But, the golden thread woven through them all is family which is why I'm so excited to partner with my immensely talented chef, author, entrepreneur niece, Renee Guilbault, on In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin," Hamlin said.

"Each episode will invite viewers into our culinary happy place... the kitchen... where we'll host a bunch of guests from across the pop culture spectrum beginning with sharing traditions from our own family for the holiday-themed premiere episode. Join us as we go beyond Santa's usual plate of cookies to create a fun-filled, delicious, and heart-warming seasonal experience."

