Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 17, 2023 / 10:51 AM

Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Fruitcake' holiday EP

By Annie Martin
Sabrina Carpenter released "Fruitcake," her first-ever holiday album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Sabrina Carpenter released "Fruitcake," her first-ever holiday album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter has released her first-ever holiday album.

The singer and actress, 24, released the EP Fruitcake on Friday.

Advertisement

Fruitcake features the songs "A Nonsense Christmas," "Buy Me Presents," "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Know You," "Cindy Lou Who," "Is It New Years Yet?" and "White Christmas."

"A Nonsense Christmas" is festive reimagining of Carpenter's song "Nonsense."

"fruitcake is officially out now," Carpenter wrote on Instagram. "just sayin i never seen Santa Claus and Sabrina Carpenter in the same room."

Carpenter released her most recent non-holiday album, Emails I Can't Send, in July 2022.

The singer released a music video for "Feather," a single from the album, in October that shows her get revenge on badly-behaved men.

Carpenter is presently on tour as the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tate McRae releases 'Exes' single, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Tate McRae releases 'Exes' single, music video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released a single and music video for "Exes," a new song from her album "Think Later."
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Music // 2 hours ago
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Drake released the EP "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition," aka "Scary Hours 3," shortly after the release of his album "For All the Dogs."
Karol G, Shakira win big at the Latin Grammy Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Karol G, Shakira win big at the Latin Grammy Awards
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Karol G's "Mañana Será Bonito" won the top prize of Album of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Spain Thursday night.
Stray Kids share racer version of 'LaLaLaLa' dance video
Music // 21 hours ago
Stray Kids share racer version of 'LaLaLaLa' dance video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "Racer version" of its "LaLaLaLa" dance practice video.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Seville, Spain.
Tate McRae joins Billboard Music Awards lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Tate McRae joins Billboard Music Awards lineup
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Greedy" singer Tate McRae will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with Karol G, Mariah Carey, Stray Kids and other artists.
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen teased its music video for "Sweet Venom," a song from its EP "Sweet Blood."
Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" at the Billboard Music Awards.
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Stray Kids will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with fellow K-pop group NewJeans.
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Music // 2 days ago
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Outkast member André 3000 will release his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement