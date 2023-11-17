Trending
Music
Nov. 17, 2023 / 1:12 PM

Dolly Parton releases 'Purple Rain' cover, 'Rockstar' album

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released her album "Rockstar," featuring a cover of the Prince hit "Purple Rain" and other songs. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dolly Parton released her album "Rockstar," featuring a cover of the Prince hit "Purple Rain" and other songs. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton has released her first-ever rock album.

The country music star, 77, released the album Rockstar on Friday after announcing the project in November 2022.

Rockstar features original songs and covers of iconic hits, including "Purple Rain" by Prince.

Parton collaborated with several of the songs' original artists and other music artists on the album.

The other covers include "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" featuring Pink and Brandi Carlile, "Heart of Glass" featuring Debbie Harry," "Stairway to Heaven" featuring Lizzo, "What's Up?" featuring Linda Perry, "Wrecking Ball" featuring Miley Cyrus and "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the 'Rockstar' album and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's finally here to be released!" Parton wrote on Instagram. "I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!"

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022 after initially turning down the honor.

Rockstar marks Parton's first album since Run, Rose, Run, her companion album for her novel of the same name, co-written with James Patterson.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

