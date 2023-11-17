1 of 2 | Tate McRae released a single and music video for "Exes," a new song from her album "Think Later." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Tate McRae is back with new music. The singer and dancer, 20, released a single and music video for her song "Exes" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Exes" video shows McRae show off her dance background by performing a choreographed dance routine with Delaney Glazer, Stevie Doré, Joya Jackson and other dancers.

"so beyond excited for u guys to see this music video," McRae wrote on Instagram. "i hope u love it we had so much fun creating it." "Exes" appears on McRae's forthcoming second studio album, Think Later, set for release Dec. 8.

Think Later also features the single "Greedy," which McRae released in September.

The singer will perform "Greedy" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

McRae came to fame on the reality dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance. She released her album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in May 2022.