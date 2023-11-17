Trending
Music
Nov. 17, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift leads the nominees at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Taylor Swift leads the nominees at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place Sunday.

The annual awards show honors music artists based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

This year's event will follow a new format where the winners will be announced on Billboard's social media channels and BBMAs.com, along with performances and interviews.

Mariah Carey, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Stray Kids and other artists will perform.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations, followed by Wallen and SZA with 17 nominations each. The Weeknd has 16 nominations.

How to watch

This year's BBMAs will roll out on Billboard's social media channels and BBMAs.com beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

Billboard is collaborating with Spotify's "Fans First" to bring fans up close and personal with their favorite artists at performances and awards celebrations taking place across the globe.

Participants

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Mariah Carey and Tate McRae will perform.

Carey will perform her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," while Stray Kids will take to the stage with their songs "S-Class" and "LaLaLaLa." McRae will perform her song "Greedy."

Nominees

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations, including Top Hot 100 Song for "Anti-Hero." The singer may surpass Drake for the most BBMAs wins of all time (34) if she takes home at least five awards this year.

Morgan Wallen and SZA have 17 nominations each, while The Weeknd has 16. Drake and Luke Bryan both have 14, followed by Luke Combs with 10 and 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus with nine each.

Billboard Music Awards: 18 Top Artist winners

Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion” during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on May 1, 2019. Drake also won Top Artist in 2022 and 2017, making him the only artist to win the honor three times. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

