Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards

1 of 5 | Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Billboard and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Carey will take the stage at the awards show Sunday, Nov. 19. Advertisement

Carey will give a "festive Aspen-inspired" performance of her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The BBMAs will mark the first time Carey has performed the song at an awards show.

Christmas came early this year @MariahCarey is making history at the Billboard Music Awards with the FIRST-EVER award show performance of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Don't miss it on SUNDAY at 5pm PST via #BBMAs socials, @billboard and https://t.co/VIuDbj2M6u! pic.twitter.com/3K1o93o6vH— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 15, 2023

Carey joins previously announced performers David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma, NewJeans and Stray Kids. A final performer will be announced Thursday.

Billboard said Tuesday that Stray Kids will perform "S-Class" and "LaLaLaLa." The K-pop group released its most recent EP, Rock-Star, on Friday.

Taylor Swift leads the BBMAs nominees with 20 nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 nominations each. Drake and Luke Bryan both have 14 nominations.

