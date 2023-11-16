Tate McRae joins Billboard Music Awards lineup

1 of 3 | Tate McRae will perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Tate McRae has joined the lineup for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. The 20-year-old singer and dancer will perform at the awards show Sun, Nov. 19.

McRae will take to the stage with her new single, "Greedy," released in September.

"Greedy" appears on McRae's forthcoming second studio album, Think Later, which is slated for release Dec. 8.

The singer will release "Exes," a second single from the album, on Friday.

JUST IN: @tatemcrae is taking the #BBMAs stage with a performance of her hit song "greedy" presented by @MarriottBonvoy, from the @MoxyHotels Downtown Los Angeles! Watch it this SUNDAY at 5pm PST right here, via @billboard and https://t.co/VIuDbj2egW pic.twitter.com/52KE3LBA8E— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 16, 2023

McRae joins previously announced performers Mariah Carey, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma and NewJeans.

Carey will perform her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," while Stray Kids will perform its songs "S-Class" and "Lalalala."

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 nominations each. Drake and Luke Bryan both have 14 nominations.