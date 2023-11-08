Trending
Music
Nov. 8, 2023 / 8:41 PM

CMA Awards opens with Jelly Roll, surprise performance by Wynonna Judd

By Sheri Walsh
Jelly Roll, seen here at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, opened the 2023 CMA Awards with a performance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Jelly Roll, seen here at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, opened the 2023 CMA Awards with a performance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards got underway Wednesday night in Nashville, with country music singer and two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan teaming up with retired football legend Peyton Manning to co-host for the second straight year.

Jelly Roll, who has five nominations including New Artist of the Year, opened the show at Bridgestone Arena with his hit song "Need a Favor" and a surprise appearance by country music legend Wynonna Judd.

The first award of the night went to Luke Combs for Single of the Year for his hit "Fast Car." This is Combs' first win in the category.

Before the show began, awards were already being handed out with Jenee Fleenor winning Musician of the Year during the CMA's pre-show ceremony. It is Fleenor's fifth consecutive win in that category.

Lainey Wilson, who leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, also took home two early prizes with HARDY, winning Musical Event of the Year and Musical Video of the Year on Wednesday morning.

"Well y'all ... this is some exciting news to wake up to. It's meant a lot to me to be on this ride with ya brother," Wilson wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Among Wilson's other nominations are Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.

Combs and HARDY have four nominations each. Combs is one of five artists nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which is the highest honor at the CMA Awards, along with Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Waller and Lainey Wilson. Combs has won the award for the past two years.

Among the many anticipated performances during Wednesday's show will be a musical tribute to the late singer Jimmy Buffett, who died in September at the age of 76. Buffett, whose final album Equal Strain on All Parts was released Friday, will be honored with a performance by Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band.

Bryan, Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton are also scheduled to perform.

The CMA Awards are airing live on ABC. The show will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson arrive on the red carpet

Chris Stapleton (R),and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, arrive on the red carpet at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8, 2023. Chris Stapleton is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce titled "We Don't Fight Anymore." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

