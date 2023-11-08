CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1 of 5 | Luke Bryan will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville. The 57th annual awards show will be held at Bridgestone Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning will co-host the event for the second consecutive year.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde and other artists will perform.

RISE AND SHINE! It's #CMAawards time! We can hardly wait to celebrate TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zRvbCg14Ab— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 8, 2023

Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations. Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, while Combs and Hardy have four nominations each.

How to watch

Participants



Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and other artists will perform.

Kenny Chesney, Shane McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffet, whose posthumous album Equal Strain on All Parts was released last week.

Nominations

Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.

Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, including New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Need a Favor."

Luke Combs and Hardy both have four nominations, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen have three nominations each.

