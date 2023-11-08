Trending
Music
Nov. 8, 2023 / 12:05 PM

CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Luke Bryan will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville.

The 57th annual awards show will be held at Bridgestone Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning will co-host the event for the second consecutive year.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde and other artists will perform.

Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations. Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, while Combs and Hardy have four nominations each.

How to watch

Participants

Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and other artists will perform.

Kenny Chesney, Shane McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffet, whose posthumous album Equal Strain on All Parts was released last week.

Nominations

30 CMA Entertainer of the Year winners

Luke Combs is recognized as Entertainer of the Year during the CMA Awards on November 9, 2022. Combs also won the award in 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

