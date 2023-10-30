Trending
Music
Oct. 30, 2023 / 2:09 PM

Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview

By Annie Martin
Jungkook released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
Jungkook released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is teasing his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of the album, Golden, on Monday.

The highlight medley features clips from Golden's 10 songs, including "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, "Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer and "Seven" featuring Latto.

Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D" in September.

On Monday, the singer also released two remixes: "3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix" and "Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix."

Jungkook announced Golden earlier this month. His agency, Big Hit Music, said at the time that the album is inspired by "the golden moments" of Jungkook.

Golden is scheduled for release Friday.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. V released his own debut solo album, Layover, in September.

