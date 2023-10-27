Taemin released a preview of his music video for "Guilty," the title track from his new solo EP. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is teasing his new music video. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a preview of his video for the song "Guilty" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Guilty" teaser follows Taemin as he walks through a building and rounds a corner. As the singer holds his gaze to the camera, a person having a pillow fight with a group of people in the room appears to faint.

Taemin released a trailer for "Guilty" on Tuesday that shows the singer exploring and having fun with friends in nature. After he takes a puff from an inhaler, the scene changes to Taemin being locked away.

"Guilty" is the title track from Taemin's forthcoming solo EP of the same name. The singer will release the album and the full "Guilty" music video Oct. 30.

Guilty will mark Taemin's first solo EP since Advice in 2021.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the album Hard in June, which coincided with its 15th anniversary.