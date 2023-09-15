Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V took to the stage in a new episode of Tiny Desk Korea.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us" during the intimate show, released Friday.

V was joined by musicians Destin Johnson, Pete Jonas, Jacob Scesney, Blake Straus and Brett White and backing vocalists Iyanu Anderson, Trudi Henderson and Jewaun Word, whom he introduced during his set.

"Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us" appear on V's debut solo album, Layover, released last week.

V released a music video for "For Us" on Friday.

Sanjin Lee, vice president of content IP business for LG U+, and InSoon Kim, EVP of Something Special, worked with NPR to launch Tiny Desk Korea in August, according to Forbes. The goal of the show is to showcase all genres of Korean music, including traditional and classic music, jazz, rock and K-pop.

Other performers include Kwon Jin-ah, Sunwoo Jung-A, Yun Seok Cheol Trio and Kim Chang-wan.

