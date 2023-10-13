Trending
Oct. 13, 2023 / 12:26 PM

Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'

By Jonna Lorenz
1 of 5 | Offset arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset released his 21-track album Set It Off on Friday.

Offset, 31, collaborated with his wife, Cardi B, on the album, which also features Future, Travis Scott, Latto and Don Toliver. It is his first solo LP to drop in four years, following his debut solo album Father of 4.

He posted about the album on Instagram, writing, "SET IT OFF OUT NOW!!!!!!I Love God and I love yal"

Rolling Stone characterized the album as a "much more confident solo project" that "tries to shift the spotlight back to the music" from the controversy that has surrounded Offset.

Offset and Cardi B married in 2017 and have two children together. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2020, but the couple reconciled and called off the divorce. More controversy emerged this year, when Offset appeared to accuse his wife of cheating. Cardi B denied the accusation and Offset later admitted he made it up.

In July, the couple released the song "Jealousy." They attended the album's release party together in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Set It Off includes the song "Say My Grace," which Offset promoted in a post on X.

Offset began his music career as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos along with Quavo and Takeoff, who was fatally shot last year.

"Even on my own journey, I still feel his presence and his energy like, bro, 'We got to go hard. We got to win. We got to win. This ain't the end of it. We got to win,'" Offset told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

