July 28, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song

By Annie Martin
Cardi B (L) and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cardi B (L) and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset are back with new music.

The rappers released a single and music video for the song "Jealousy" on Friday.

The "Jealousy" video opens with Cardi B and Offset having an argument before Offset storms out of the apartment. Cardi B calls her friend, played by Taraji P. Henson, to complain before reuniting with Offset.

In the song's lyrics, Cardi B and Offset call out their haters.

"Girl, nobody listen to you 'less you talking 'about me / It's always a bird tryna tweet [expletive] / You offended when I be on defense," Cardi B raps.

Cardi B and Offset have released several other songs together, including "Um Yea" and "Clout."

The release of "Jealousy" follows relationship drama between the pair in June where Offset appeared to accuse Cardi B of cheating.

Cardi B and Offset married in September 2017 and have two children together, daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 22 months.

The couple celebrated Kulture's fifth birthday together earlier this month.

Cardi B turns 30: a look back

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

