Oct. 13, 2023 / 10:49 AM

Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'

By UPI Staff
Bad Bunny arrives at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards on October 5, 2023. He dropped his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" on Friday. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Award-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Bad Bunny dropped his fifth studio album on Friday.

The album is titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which translates to "nobody knows what will happen tomorrow."

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana features 22 songs, including "Nadie Sabe," "Monaco," "Fina," "Hibiki," "Mr. October," "Cybertruck" and recent single "Un Preview."

Bad Bunny posted the album cover and tracklist on Instagram Thursday night and said, "A los que me aman los amo mucho... a los que me odian los amo más. NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAÑANA. No lo escuchen, disfrútenlo, esto es pa' ustedes," which translates to "Those who love me i love you so much... to my haters i love you the most NOBODY KNOWS WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW don't listen, enjoy it, this is for you."

Earlier in the week, he posted a video on Instagram announcing the impending arrival of the album.

Bad Bunny recently picked up seven awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony -- including, Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Male, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year -- Solo, Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year for "Titi Me Preguntó."

Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma win, perform at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny holds an award at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, on Oct. 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla. He was named Artist of the Year and won the prizes for Tour of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Male; and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year -- Solo. He also won the awards for Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year for "Titi Me Preguntó." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

