Nov. 16, 2022 / 9:36 AM

Offset mourns Takeoff's death: 'My heart is shattered'

By Annie Martin
Offset (R), pictured with Takeoff (L) and Quavo, broke his silence after Takeoff died in a shooting earlier this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ffed14b6e31368182439a82d50d21e58/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Offset (R), pictured with Takeoff (L) and Quavo, broke his silence after Takeoff died in a shooting earlier this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Offset says his heart is "shattered" in the wake of Takeoff's death.

The 30-year-old rapper broke his silence Tuesday after Takeoff, his cousin and fellow member in the hip-hop trio Migos, died at age 28 in a shooting earlier this month.

Offset shared his grief in an open letter on Instagram.

"Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," the star wrote.

"Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last night. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time," he said.

Offset said Takeoff's death has "left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

"I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you," the rapper wrote.

"Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength," he added. "Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after."

Takeoff died Nov. 1 in a shooting at a Houston, Texas, bowling alley.

The rapper was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle Quavo and Offset.

Migos was formed in 2008 and produced four albums together, the most recent of which, Culture III, was released in June 2021.

Takeoff and Quavo released songs, including "Hotel Lobby" and "Unc and Phew," as a duo this year amid rumors that Migos was headed for a split.

