Oct. 11, 2023 / 12:00 PM

BET Hip Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ice Spice among winners

By Annie Martin
Kendrick Lamar won four awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kendrick Lamar won four awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The 17th annual awards show took place Oct. 3 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and aired Tuesday on BET.

Lamar, 36, was nominated for four awards and won in each category, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer.

Other winners included Drake & 21 Savage, who took home Best Duo or Group and Hip Hop Album of the Year for Her Loss, and Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, who won Best Collaboration and Impact Track for "All My Life."

Lil Uzi Vert won Song of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video for "Just Wanna Rock," while Metro Boomin took home Producer of the Year and DJ of the Year. Ice Spice won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.

21 Savage and Cardi B led the nominees going into the event, with 12 nominations each.

Fat Joe hosted the ceremony, which honored the 50th anniversary of hip hop. GloRilla, DaBaby, Sexyy Red, City Girls, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Chingy, Lil Jon and other artists performed.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were honored with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award.

