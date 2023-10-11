Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 9:38 AM

Henry Golding, wife Liv Lo celebrate birth of second child

By Annie Martin
Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed a second daughter, Florence Likan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed a second daughter, Florence Likan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The couple recently welcomed their second daughter, Florence Liken.

Lo shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video featuring moments from her pregnancy and Flo's birth.

"The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other," she captioned the post.

Actress Olivia Munn was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my precious friends. Sending you all the love," she wrote.

Lo also shared her birth story on her website, FitSphere. Lo experienced some complications during birth and said baby Flo spent her first two weeks in the NICU due to her having difficulty breathing.

In addition, Lo was hospitalized postpartum due to a blood infection but is now recovering.

"Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence," Lo said.

"When a life-changing moment presents itself we have a choice to change with it," she added. "These powerful moments, which do not come often, can last for an instant or, if we choose, can continue to process and implement changes for a complete lifestyle overhaul."

Golding and Lo married in August 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, in April 2021.

Golding is known for playing Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians and has since starred in Last Christmas, Snake Eyes and Persuasion.

