Oct. 10, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Tori Kelly gives update after health scare: 'I feel amazing now'

By Annie Martin
Tori Kelly gave an update on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" after being hospitalized for blood clots in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Tori Kelly gave an update on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" after being hospitalized for blood clots in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly is feeling "amazing" in the wake of her recent health scare.

The 30-year-old singer gave an update Tuesday on The Jennifer Hudson Show after collapsing and being hospitalized for blood clots in July.

Kelly told host Jennifer Hudson that she's "feeling good" but said it's been a "crazy few months."

"That was definitely a scary few days. I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots," the star confirmed. "It was really crazy and scary, and my family was definitely there for me. I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kind of confused and wondering what was going on."

"I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy," she added. "It seems like it's a manageable thing -- I feel amazing now. They're still monitoring me and everything like that, but I feel great. I'm back to singing and back to doing my thing."

Kelly released her EP Tori in July as scheduled but was unable to promote her new music as she recovered.

The singer resumed activities in September with her Take Control tour, which kicked off Sept. 10 in Toronto and concluded Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.

Kelly is best known for the 2015 single "Nobody Love."

